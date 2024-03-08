Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $39.38

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.38 and traded as high as $42.67. Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at $42.21, with a volume of 52,876 shares.

Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.17.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in the Americas and Europe. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

