Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC decreased its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SON. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,631,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,539,000 after purchasing an additional 76,945 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,740,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $609,312,000 after acquiring an additional 179,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after purchasing an additional 972,157 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,566,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,481,000 after purchasing an additional 32,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,135,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,266,000 after purchasing an additional 54,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $604,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 10,500 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $604,065.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Russell K. Grissett sold 2,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $114,306.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,047.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SON. StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of SON stock opened at $57.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $63.74.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

