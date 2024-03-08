Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,066 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Sovos Brands were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SOVO. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $68,748,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Sovos Brands by 3,628.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 664,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,998,000 after purchasing an additional 646,405 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at about $45,475,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth about $10,050,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 11,312 shares during the period.

Sovos Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOVO opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.90. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $22.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.03, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sovos Brands

In other Sovos Brands news, insider Lisa Y. O’driscoll sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $28,186.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,424.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lisa Y. O’driscoll sold 1,276 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $28,186.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,424.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Yuri Hermida sold 5,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $133,092.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,835,801.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,418 shares of company stock worth $1,095,387 in the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

