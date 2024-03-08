SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) Stock Holdings Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,087 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $5,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 900.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 12,124.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 642,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 637,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

NYSEARCA:EFAX opened at $41.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day moving average of $37.44. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $41.59.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

