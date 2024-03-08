SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Stock Position Decreased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBE. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 646.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,187,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,640 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,694,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,641,000 after acquiring an additional 879,976 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 383.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 400,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,432,000 after acquiring an additional 317,954 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,277,000. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 439,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,195,000 after acquiring an additional 276,920 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KBE stock opened at $45.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.04. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $30.85 and a twelve month high of $47.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

