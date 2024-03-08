SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,412 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,109,362,000 after acquiring an additional 79,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,922,000 after acquiring an additional 56,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,283,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,528,000 after acquiring an additional 36,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,773,000 after acquiring an additional 488,227 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,896,000 after acquiring an additional 40,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPSC. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.40.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $185.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.80. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.52 and a 52 week high of $218.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.21 and a beta of 0.79.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $144.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.05 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 3,285 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total transaction of $626,153.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,273.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 3,285 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total transaction of $626,153.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,273.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total transaction of $474,448.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,631.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,973 shares of company stock valued at $12,748,429 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

