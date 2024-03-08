Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Earns Sell Rating from B. Riley

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.50 target price on the investment management company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Performance

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.15. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The firm has a market cap of $310.79 million, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stellus Capital Investment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 174,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 15,896 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,684,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 161,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 18,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000. Institutional investors own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

