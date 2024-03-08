Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,491 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 23.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 152,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 29,026 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 33.5% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 140,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 3.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Stifel Financial by 23.5% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $770,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SF stock opened at $75.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.18. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $53.47 and a 1-year high of $77.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.17.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SF shares. TD Cowen began coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stifel Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $2,713,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,150.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $2,713,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,150.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $524,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,331.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

