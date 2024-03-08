Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $156.75

Shares of Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.75 and traded as high as $171.47. Straumann shares last traded at $168.90, with a volume of 310 shares trading hands.
Straumann Trading Up 1.3 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.67.
About Straumann
Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Straumann
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.