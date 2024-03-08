Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.15

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and traded as high as C$0.17. Talon Metals shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 363,841 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Talon Metals from C$0.80 to C$0.65 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$144.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

