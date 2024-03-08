TD Cowen Increases CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $400.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.33% from the company’s previous close.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

CRWD stock opened at $329.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $365.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $298.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.32. The stock has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 915.78, a PEG ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.06.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $7,501,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 306,881 shares in the company, valued at $76,732,525.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,858 shares of company stock worth $59,916,066 in the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.