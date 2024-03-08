Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGLS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGLS. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS opened at $45.01 on Friday. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.21 and a 52-week high of $54.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average of $39.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

