TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 10.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,668,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,019,000 after acquiring an additional 424,579 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the third quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 3.4% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,875,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,319,000 after purchasing an additional 62,173 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 152.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 537,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 324,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 18.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,926,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,062,000 after purchasing an additional 294,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark cut their target price on TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

TEGNA Trading Up 4.3 %

TGNA opened at $14.59 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $17.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.78 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.35%.

Insider Activity at TEGNA

In other TEGNA news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 150,000 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $2,281,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,677,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TEGNA Company Profile

(Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.