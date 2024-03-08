Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,831,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,339 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,707,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,039,000 after acquiring an additional 507,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 14.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,116,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,767,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,702,000 after acquiring an additional 149,491 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 11.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,703,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

VLY opened at $8.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average of $9.08. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $449.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

