Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $588,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cohu by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Cohu by 13.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cohu by 68.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cohu by 50.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 8,843 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COHU shares. TheStreet cut Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Cohu from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cohu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Cohu Stock Up 2.4 %

COHU stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.58 and a beta of 1.51.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $137.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.94 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

