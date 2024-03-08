Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,362 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 173.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 20.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on FCF shares. Stephens reduced their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

NYSE FCF opened at $13.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.43. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $15.90.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $168.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.17 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 25.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.47%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

