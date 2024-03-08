Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 28,790 WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in WisdomTree in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in WisdomTree in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in WisdomTree in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at WisdomTree

In other news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg purchased 303,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,187,223.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,172,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,044,433.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on WT. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on WisdomTree in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research raised WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on WisdomTree from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

WisdomTree Price Performance

WisdomTree stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.47. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average is $6.95.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.32 million. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 29.38%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

WisdomTree Profile

(Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

