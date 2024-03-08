Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,026 Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Black Hills by 87.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Black Hills in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Black Hills by 678.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Black Hills by 60.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKH. Mizuho raised shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

Shares of BKH opened at $53.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.64. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 66.33%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

