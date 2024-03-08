Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,904 Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Cognex by 0.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 2.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 71.1% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognex Trading Down 0.2 %

Cognex stock opened at $40.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 1.48. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $34.28 and a 1-year high of $59.51.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.16 million. Cognex had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $274,942.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also

