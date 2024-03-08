Teza Capital Management LLC Buys 26,299 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 255.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,299 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Leslie’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 15.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.29.

Leslie’s Stock Performance

Shares of LESL stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average is $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 76.41, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $173.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leslie’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.