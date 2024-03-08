Teza Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 133.3% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 450.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 69.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $583,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 363,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,630,048.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $23.63 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $44.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.28.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.

See Also

