Teza Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Portillo’s by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Portillo’s by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Portillo’s by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Derrick Lee Pratt sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $27,295.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,599 shares in the company, valued at $352,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Portillo’s Stock Performance

Shares of Portillo’s stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $782.26 million, a PE ratio of 45.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. Portillo’s Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $23.99.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $187.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.95 million. Portillo’s had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Portillo’s in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portillo’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Portillo’s Profile

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website.

