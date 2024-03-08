Teza Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,154 SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSRM. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter valued at $28,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the second quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Price Performance

NASDAQ SSRM opened at $4.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $907.02 million, a PE ratio of -8.78, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $17.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Free Report ) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter. SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSRM. TD Securities downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

