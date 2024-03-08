Teza Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,620 Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 15,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 283.3% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter.

Lucid Group stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $8.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 57.00% and a negative net margin of 475.15%. The firm had revenue of $157.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LCID. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.90.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

