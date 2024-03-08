Teza Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,776 Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Get Orion alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Orion by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 47,440 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Orion by 49.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 138,509 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Orion by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Orion in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Orion by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Orion Trading Up 1.1 %

Orion stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. Orion S.A. has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.91.

Orion Announces Dividend

Orion ( NYSE:OEC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.21). Orion had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $468.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Orion S.A. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Orion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OEC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Orion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Orion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Orion

Orion Profile

(Free Report)

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.