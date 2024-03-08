Teza Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,776 Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Orion by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 47,440 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Orion by 49.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 138,509 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Orion by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Orion in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Orion by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.
Orion Trading Up 1.1 %
Orion stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. Orion S.A. has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.91.
Orion Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Orion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.62%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OEC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Orion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Orion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th.
Orion Profile
Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.
