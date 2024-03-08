Teza Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Teza Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,600,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,580,000 after buying an additional 2,296,515 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,126,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 475.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,798,000 after buying an additional 1,304,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,581,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,030,000 after buying an additional 1,031,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 2,419,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,345,000 after buying an additional 860,380 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $16.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average of $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.03. Primo Water Co. has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is 24.16%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRMW. StockNews.com cut Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

