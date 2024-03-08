Teza Capital Management LLC Has $150,000 Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Teza Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383,740 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 447.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 215,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 176,286 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 981.9% during the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 109,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 99,046 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 556.3% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 441,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 373,869 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,882,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,833,000 after buying an additional 82,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 122.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 664,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after buying an additional 365,505 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Macquarie raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $2,366,903.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.26. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of -130.49 and a beta of 2.54.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

