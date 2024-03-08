Teza Capital Management LLC Has $162,000 Stock Holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Teza Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 39.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,983 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Harmonic alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,980 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 265,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 88,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 24,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $285,968.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 181,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,985.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 24,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $285,968.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 181,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,985.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $1,291,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 302,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,582.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,122. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLIT. Raymond James cut their target price on Harmonic from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Harmonic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Harmonic

Harmonic Price Performance

Shares of HLIT opened at $12.93 on Friday. Harmonic Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $18.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.84.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Profile

(Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.