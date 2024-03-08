Teza Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GTN. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter valued at $28,491,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 46.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,063,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,712,000 after purchasing an additional 966,251 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at $9,115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 30.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,311,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,016,000 after purchasing an additional 533,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 23.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,060,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,262,000 after purchasing an additional 386,907 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GTN stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.74. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $10.82.

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Gray Television had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.02%.

GTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Gray Television from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Gray Television to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gray Television has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

