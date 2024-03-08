Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $108,000 in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDXG. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in MiMedx Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in MiMedx Group by 39.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 28,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. 43.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG opened at $8.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.65. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.34. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDXG shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on MiMedx Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MiMedx Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

In other news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,493 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $125,028.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 416,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,710.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $125,028.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 416,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,710.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,271 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $122,320.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 401,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

