Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $114,000 in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Playtika by 86.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 289,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 134,195 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the third quarter worth $990,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the third quarter worth $966,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 135.4% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 401,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 230,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the third quarter worth $9,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Playtika from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Playtika from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Playtika from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

Playtika Price Performance

NASDAQ PLTK opened at $7.08 on Friday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.51.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $637.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Playtika’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Playtika Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Featured Stories

