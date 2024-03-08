Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $203,000 in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

CRS opened at $68.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Carpenter Technology Co. has a one year low of $38.24 and a one year high of $74.06.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.56 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 5.27%. Analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.68%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

