Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $205,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,480,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,742,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,946 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in General Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,261,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,960,462,000 after buying an additional 156,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in General Electric by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,207,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,515,327,000 after buying an additional 1,717,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,748,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,162,919,000 after buying an additional 476,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 122,242.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after buying an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric stock opened at $166.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. General Electric has a one year low of $86.07 and a one year high of $166.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.24 and its 200 day moving average is $123.55.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.71.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

