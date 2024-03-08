Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $205,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,480,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,742,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,946 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,261,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,960,462,000 after purchasing an additional 156,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,207,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,515,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,748,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,162,919,000 after purchasing an additional 476,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE stock opened at $166.50 on Friday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $86.07 and a 1-year high of $166.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GE. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.71.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

