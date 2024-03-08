Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $208,000 in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,474,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,481,000 after purchasing an additional 105,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,007,000 after buying an additional 197,980 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 11.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,035,000 after buying an additional 171,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,249,000 after buying an additional 53,564 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,337,000 after acquiring an additional 269,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,708,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,289 shares of company stock worth $30,197,681. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMCI. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,040.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $765.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $1,159.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $615.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.71. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $87.25 and a one year high of $1,169.50.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.