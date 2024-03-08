Teza Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Teza Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,624 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 35,297 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOGL. StockNews.com raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $13.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.39. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

