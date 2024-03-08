Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $109,000 Investment in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 16.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 49,716 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $641,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 38.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 9.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 543,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 46,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.93. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 75.64%. The firm had revenue of $465.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALHC. Barclays started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.61.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

Further Reading

