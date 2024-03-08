Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $119,000 Investment in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in LSB Industries by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,508,822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,435,000 after buying an additional 503,704 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in LSB Industries by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 493,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 24,839 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in LSB Industries by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in LSB Industries by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.22% of the company’s stock.
LSB Industries Stock Performance
LSB Industries stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.94. The stock has a market cap of $560.52 million, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.08.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About LSB Industries
LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.
