Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $134,000 Investment in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 16,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 543.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

NASDAQ LILAK opened at $6.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.32. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $9.73.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

