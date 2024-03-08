Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Get Black Hills alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,963,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,907,000 after purchasing an additional 526,334 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,969,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,015,000 after purchasing an additional 151,038 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,554,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,038,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,855,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,040,000 after purchasing an additional 98,435 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKH shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho raised Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Black Hills from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

Black Hills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $53.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.28. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.64. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $66.85.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.67 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 11.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 66.33%.

Black Hills Company Profile

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.