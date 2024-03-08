Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 16.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.
Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance
CW stock opened at $242.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.17. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $157.72 and a 12-month high of $243.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.
Curtiss-Wright Profile
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
