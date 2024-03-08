Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLNK. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 2,961.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Blink Charging by 1,272.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the period. 34.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLNK stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. Blink Charging Co. has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The firm has a market cap of $209.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.86.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

