Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,927 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 64,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,694,000. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 281,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 45,150 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 781.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director Lauren Young sold 41,165,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $466,401,024.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,164,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,508,369.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 22,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $230,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,119,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,066,432.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lauren Young sold 41,165,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $466,401,024.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,164,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,508,369.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCCS opened at $12.17 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.33 and a twelve month high of $13.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average of $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCCS. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

