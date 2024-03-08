Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,044 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 9.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,476,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 11.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 9,979 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 6.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 7,846 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 14.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 5,551 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuinStreet Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $15.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.64. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $16.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 32.98% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $122.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.46 million. As a group, research analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $126,357.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 295,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,436,916.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,417 shares of company stock worth $551,179. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on QNST shares. StockNews.com raised shares of QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on QuinStreet

QuinStreet Company Profile

(Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.