Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Get Textron alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Textron by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,933,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $604,357,000 after buying an additional 42,749 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,271,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,656,000 after purchasing an additional 230,560 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Textron by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Textron by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 513,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,108,000 after buying an additional 156,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Textron Price Performance

NYSE TXT opened at $90.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $91.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.61.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXT

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.