Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,349 Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,349 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OFIX. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 6.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 62.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,424,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,968,000 after purchasing an additional 30,329 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OFIX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Orthofix Medical from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OFIX stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.46.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $200.42 million during the quarter. Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 20.28%. Analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

