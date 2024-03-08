Teza Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Teza Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 72.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 38,376 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 141.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Triumph Group by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1,980.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGI. TD Cowen upgraded Triumph Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays raised shares of Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Insider Transactions at Triumph Group

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 7,200 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $104,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,081.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.59. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $17.27.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.30). Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Triumph Group’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Triumph Group

(Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.