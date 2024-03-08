Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 21,266 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Teza Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 77.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,266 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter worth $2,249,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 91.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 486,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,551,000 after acquiring an additional 233,225 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 12.7% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 25.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 7.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 523,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,718,000 after acquiring an additional 34,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.16. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $53.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $254.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 21.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALGM

About Allegro MicroSystems

(Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.