Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 21,266 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Teza Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,266 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,144,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 23.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 72,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the second quarter valued at $701,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.9% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 441,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,116,000 after purchasing an additional 20,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. 50.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALGM. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.71.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $31.29 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $53.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average of $30.16.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $254.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

