Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 3,268 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Teza Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 17.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 41.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 5.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 28.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

TXG stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.79 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.33.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.05). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 41.17% and a negative return on equity of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $183.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,613 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $121,086.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,116,954.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,613 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $121,086.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 283,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,116,954.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,660 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $205,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,087,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,959 shares of company stock valued at $883,826 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America raised 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.44.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

